QRCS, UNICEF rehabilitate WASH facilities in Mosul schools [EN/AR]

October 9th, 2019 ― Doha: With funding from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has implemented a renovation and maintenance project for water and sanitation facilities at 48 schools in Mosul, Iraq.

The overall number of beneficiaries is 59,258 students from the returnee families.

Over 14 months, the project was executed by QRCS’s personnel, under a plan that covered the eastern, central, and western districts of Mosul.

In the eastern part of the city, they restored and maintained 28 lavatories at the schools damaged during the past military clashes. The total number of beneficiaries is 28,825 students.

At the same time, 24 school lavatories were rehabilitated in the western part of Mosul, which enabled the schools to resume normal work. These facilities are available for the schools’ 30,433 students.

Mosul suffers shortages in infrastructure, and many schools have damaged buildings and lavatories. They are in dire need for water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services.

To achieve the goals of the project, QRCS’s mission in Iraq redesigned the procedures of coordination with international organizations, local authorities, and camp administrators.

This is one of a series of projects undertaken by QRCS in Mosul together with UN partners, particularly UNICEF, with a special focus on health care, water, and sanitation.

According to the post-assessment, the project was highly welcomed by the local community. It also had a positive impact on the work of other international humanitarian organizations operating there.

QRCS is actively engaged in the reconstruction of Mosul, by supporting the city’s water supply and sewage systems, in order to encourage return of the displaced families.

End of Text

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.