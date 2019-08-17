QRCS, UNICEF provide WASH services for Mosul returnees [EN/AR]

August 17th, 2019 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) are working together to provide diverse relief services for the returnees in Mosul, Nineveh Governorate, northern Iraq.

Recently, QRCS’s representation mission in Iraq have completed a bulk of projects to enhance the water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services provided for up to 1,620,125 returnees.

In eastern Mosul, a series of projects were implemented to serve more than 130,000 beneficiaries. These included the construction of a pumping room and water suction canal to provide drinking water for Al-Hamdaniya District.

Another water collection and processing section was constructed at Al-Abzakh Station, to pump water from the river, and then filter, purify, and distribute it to the city and neighboring villages.

Also, there was a project of two water stations in Ashur and Manara, respectively, which serve a number of residential areas.

In the center of the city, a water station was constructed to bridge the gap in water system. This plant provides drinking water for 9,000 beneficiaries in Al-Najjar and Al-Jawsaq Districts.

For the western Mosul’s 900,000 population, a water station was constructed in Tal Afar District. Also, the pumping station was revamped, with the water pumps prepared, installed, and operated. This renovation will enable the plant to function at full capacity, providing potable water for Tal Afar and nearby villages.

Over two stages, QRCS implemented the Badush Water Station Project, which involved expansion of the pumping, filtration, purification, and distribution plant. Then, the water system was repaired to distribute water from the station to Tal Afar and western Mosul in general.

At 11 primary health care centers, the water and sanitation facilities were rehabilitated, to serve 521,867 visitors in the left side of the city (Al-Aqsa, Al-Methaq, Al-Karama, Al-Quds, Kogjali, Al-Zahraa, Al-Qadisiyah, Al-Moharbeen, Al-Sukar, Al-Qahera, and Al-Araby).

Eng. Majida M. Bahnam, Director of Al-Hamdaniya Water Station, expressed her thanks for everyone who contributed to these vital services, which meet the water needs in much of the city. With QRCS’s support, she noted, the processed potable water increased by 30%.

Moneer Koma, a resident of Al-Hamdaniya, is the head of a 12-member family. As the military operations erupted, he was displaced to Erbil with his family. Now, they are back home.

“We value the role played by QRCS’s field personnel,” said Mr. Koma. “We feel the remarkable improvement of services in relation to drinking water processing”

