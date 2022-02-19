QRCS provides diverse winterization aid in Iraq [EN/AR]

February 19th, 2022 ― Doha: The representation office of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Iraq is carrying out a winterization project in Iraqi Kurdistan, for the benefit of 8,625 persons.

Totaling $100,760 (QR 367,774) in value, the project is part of the Warm Winter 2021-2022 campaign titled “Home Feels Warm”.

The purpose of the project is to empower the displaced Iraqis and Syrian refugees at camps and beyond, as well as the most vulnerable returnees, and to secure their basic needs such as shelter, health care, food aid, and non-food items. It will help them to withstand the harsh conditions during the cold winter and improve their living and economic conditions.

Here is the breakdown of beneficiaries: 500 families of displaced Iraqis and local host community, 195 Syrian refugee families, 3,455 school students of displaced Iraqis in Iraqi Kurdistan, and 1,000 ill children who seek treatment at the Raparin Hospital in Sulaymaniyah.

Under the project, the activities include distributing diverse food parcels to the displaced Iraqis at the Behirke and Al-Jada 1 camps, local families of persons with special needs, and poor refugee families.

Blankets were produced and distributed to families affected by flooding at the Qushtapa Syrian refugee camp in the outskirts of Erbil; the Raparin Hospital was supported with medications to treat children with chest, common cold, and COVID-19 infections; face masks were distributed to displaced school students; and 200 oil heaters were distributed to schools in the governorates of Erbil, Dohuk, and Sulaymaniyah.

To ensure food security, the automatic bakery of the Iraqi Red Crescent Society’s (IRCS) chapter in Erbil is provided with white flour, to operate the bakery and produce bread for the displaced Iraqis at Behirke, where most families have lost their source of livelihood due to cold, flooding, and snowfall in January.

So far, 500 food parcels and 500 blankets have been distributed, the Raparin Hospital provided with medications to treat 1,000 children with respiratory illnesses caused by the dreadful weather, masks offered to six schools for a total of 3,455 displaced Iraqis, and the automated bakery provided with four tonnes of white flour to operate it and produce bread for the displaced at Behirke (2,500 loaves of bread per day).

You can support the campaign through QRCS's website (www.qrcs.org.qa), donor service hotline (66666346), and home visit (33998898).

