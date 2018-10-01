01 Oct 2018

QRCS Extends Vital Aid for IDPs in Mosul Camp [EN/AR]

Report
from Qatar Red Crescent Society
Published on 01 Oct 2018
preview
Download PDF (1.18 MB)Arabic version

October 1 st, 2018 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society's (QRCS) relief program in Mosul is making a steady progress, providing water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services for more than 20,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) at the Al-Salamiya IDP Camp.
Co-funded by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and QRCS, the fivemonth project involves the distribution of drinking water, maintenance of sanitation facilities, removal of wastewater, and collection of garbage.
This intervention is designed to address the issue of lack of drinking water, sewage, and hygiene, as well as inadequate cleaning services. To alleviate the suffering of displaced communities, the project seeks to make the overpopulated camp livable, until the early recovery program is over and the IDPs return to their home towns.
As planned, a 40-liter ration of potable water is distributed to every inhabitant of the camp, 300 main containers are placed at each block, garbage trucks are deployed around the camp, wastewater is regularly drained, 40,000 hygiene kits are delivered, and water and sewerage systems are repaired.
Located halfway between Erbil and Mosul, the Al-Salamiya camp accommodates around 20,785 IDPs. Here, families live in close proximity and visit each other.
They meet at tent doors to socialize and take tea together. Typically, those forced to flee their homes tend to build new friendships and have a sense of shared destiny.
Outside of the camp, shops and kiosks are set up to sell the retail items not covered by humanitarian aid providers. One of these is Umm Taleb's minimarket, a small cloth shed structure that contains wood boxes used as shelves and chairs. While her grandchildren play around, Umm Taleb sells snacks, eggs, and other staples to the inhabitants of the camp.
Up the road, at the QRCS-sponsored children's yard, five-year-olds learn numbers, hygiene, and health tips inside a colorful tent. QRCS's personnel carry out humanitarian programs and awareness sessions, while trying to keep the yard tidy.
At the entrance, other kids are waiting for their turn to attend the funny but informative lessons.
Even though the IDP camp inhabitants have adapted to their everyday routine, they still face significant challenges. Inadequate resources mean that they do not have a regular access to humanitarian aid. Many families struggle to earn a living, which raises concerns over issues like child labor, child marriage, and hand cart boys.
People are reluctant to normalize their camp life, but the brunt of the crisis is suffered by everyone. Walking around the Al-Salamiya camp, you would come across sheepherders and big family business owners.
Whereas the majority at the camp express the hope for a near return to their homes, many know that this move is not possible yet. The aid they receive at camps is much more than what they can afford for their families if they return home with no source of income.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.