QRCS distributes food aid to 30,000 displaced Iraqis [EN/AR]

May 8th, 2019 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has delivered food aid for the benefit of 30,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the governorates of Nineveh and Erbil, Iraq.

The project was coordinated and implemented by QRCS’s representation mission in Iraq, the Iraqi Red Crescent Society, Islamic Relief Worldwide (IRW) – Iraq, Basmeh & Zeitooneh Relief and Development, and Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF).

Food parcels of cubed beef stew were distributed, each sufficient for a five-member family, based on the needs of every IDP camp in Erbil and Mosul. The distributions covered the Khazir M1 Camp in eastern Mosul (1,350 parcels), Bahirka Camp in northern Erbil (540 parcels), and Debaga 2 Camp (1,750 parcels).

Out of IDP camps, 483 parcels were distributed to the displaced Iraqis at Franso Hariri Stadium. In Nineveh, 1,600 parcels were handed over in several districts of Mosul (Old City, Al-Zohour, and Al-Zira’i), 1,265 at Hassan Sham Camp in eastern Mosul, and 670 parcels at Nimrod Camp in southern Mosul.

“With this aid, we seek to meet the needs of the displaced Iraqis in the war-affected areas, particularly with the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan,” said Dr. Mohamed S. Ibrahim, Director of Relief and International Development at QRCS. “The distributions came in time, after months of coordination with the partners and authorities in Iraq”.

Dr. Ibrahim explained, “The cubed beef stew is an innovative humanitarian solution. Traditionally, food aid was restricted to dried food products, because they last long and do not need a fridge. The same advantages are found in the cubed beef stew, which is in compliance with safety standards and the Islamic Law. The shelf life of the product is three years, and it provides the body with vital nutrients”.

He thanked the donors for supporting this project, promising to do their best in order to overcome any challenges and reach out to the vulnerable everywhere.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)**

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination. QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity. QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.