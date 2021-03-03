QRCS delivers winterization aid to vulnerable families in Iraq [EN/AR]

March 3rd, 2021 ― Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has completed the Warm Winter campaign in Iraq, delivering winter clothes and heaters to 1,835 families, or 9,000 beneficiaries, at a total cost of $109,620.

Co-implemented by QRCS’s representation office in Iraq and the Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS), the one-month project was aimed at improving the living conditions of Syrian and Palestinian refugees as well as internally displaced persons (IDPs), enabling them to withstand the severe cold weather of the winter, and bringing happiness to children. Under the project, 1,000 warm clothes kits were distributed to children ranging 2-10 years, each containing wool hat, scarf, jacket, socks, gloves, and trousers. Also, 815 high-quality oil heaters were provided for poor families. The project covered refugees, IDPs, returnees, and poor families in Nineveh and Erbil Governorates, Iraqi Kurdistan, with special focus on orphans and children with special needs.

“The project is part of QRCS’s strategic plan of improving the standard of living of the most vulnerable groups in disaster and conflict zones,” said Faisal Mohamed Al-Emadi, Executive Director of Relief and International Development at QRCS. “Now, the Syrian and Palestinian refugees, as well as Iraqi IDPs and returnees, can have access to basic humanitarian services and winterization aid that help them to live better, preserve their dignity, and sustain the freezing winter”.

He described the impact of the project on the lives of the beneficiaries as “significant and evident”, as it alleviated the suffering of underserved groups, particularly orphaned, disabled, and sick children, like those with Down syndrome or thalassemia, who have lost their families.

Another outcome of the project was empowering the families affected by the lockdown. “The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent preventive measures have caused many families to lose their only source of income,” Mr. Al-Emadi said. “Mostly day laborers, they cannot secure their slightest requirements of life due to higher prices,” he added.

This project is part of the Warm Winter campaign, which seeks to distribute winterization and food aid to ensure warmth for, and protect the dignity of, 45,270 families, totaling 272,880 beneficiaries, in 15 countries (Syria, Jordan, Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon, Gaza, Jerusalem and the West Bank, Bangladesh, Sudan, Somalia, Afghanistan, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, and Kyrgyzstan).

End of Text

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.