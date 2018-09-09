QFFD, QRCS to Provide Health Care for 600,000 Iraqis in Mosul [EN/AR]

September 9 th, 2018 ― Doha: Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support the United Nations 2018 Humanitarian Response Plan in Mosul, Iraq.

Under the agreement, QRCS will rehabilitate and operate the Mosul General Hospital for eight months, serving the city's 500,000 population, as well as 100,000 indirect beneficiaries.

The agreement was signed by Misfer Hamad Al-Shahwani, Director of Development Projects, QFFD, and Youssef Abdullah Al-Sada, Executive Director, QRCS.

In a statement, Mr. Al-Shahwani stressed the importance of this grant and its great compatibility with the interest of the State of Qatar in improving the livelihoods of communities around the world. "QFFD pays great attention to health projects, in order to promote the health and wellbeing of the beneficiaries," said Mr. Al-Shahwani. "In cooperation with Iraq's Ministry of Health and QRCS, this grant represents a renewed hope for the people of the city and its surrounding areas, serving up to 600,000 beneficiary".

He added, "This project will contribute to the development of the region and help the local community to withstand difficult living conditions, by meeting a vital human need: health care".

Mr. Al-Sada, valued this generous contribution from QFFD, "a new episode of Qatar's track record in helping the Iraqi people for years now. A key asset of this support is the strong, coordinated partnership between QFFD as a major donor and QRCS as a leading humanitarian provider in many crises". "This intervention is important as the Mosul General Hospital is the only medical service provider in western Mosul (Wadi Hajar), offering primary and secondary health care for the districts and outskirts of the city," he added. "In addition to reducing the morbidity and mortality rates, the project will encourage the displaced households to return to their home districts, as all basic services will be available, particularly health care".

According to the action plan, QRCS's mission in Iraq will coordinate with Iraq's Ministry of Health and Nineveh's Provincial Council to create a joint technical team, which will identify the damage in the hospital's premises and the medicines, medical equipment, and other supplies required.

At the same time, the provincial council and hospital's management will supervise the selection of medical professionals to be hired. Throughout the duration of the project, the plan will be under constant revision, to make necessary corrections and adjustments wherever needed.

