Publication of humanitarian funding data - Humanitarian Data Transparency Series: Brief 1 of 4

Authors:

Henry Lewis, Humanitarian Project Assistant, Publish What You Fund

Gary Forster, CEO, Publish What You Fund

Report purpose and scope

This research brief explores the user needs and challenges associated with the publication of humanitarian funding data. It is based on data collected via the online survey and the subsequent interviews undertaken during field trips for the project.

Specifically, the brief identifies key user groups to whom funding data is most relevant (“coordinators” and “implementers”), what other data these groups require and awareness of open data standards, services and portals for reporting/accessing funding data. As such, given the commitment by signatories of the Grand Bargain to publish their funding data to the IATI Standard, this brief focuses primarily on this open data standard for reporting aid and development funding, but it also addresses the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA) Financial Tracking Service (FTS) and the presence of country aid information management systems (AIMS).

IATI is a global initiative to improve the transparency of development and humanitarian resources and their results for addressing poverty and crises. The IATI open data standard enables humanitarian and development actors to publish a broad range of data including financial information (budgets, disbursements and expenditure) in a standardised format. The IATI Standard enables publication of more than just financial data; geographical location, details about implementing organisations and also results and evaluation data can be captured. The standard has also been enhanced in versions 2.02 and 2.03 to include some specific humanitarian fields relating to the requirements of FTS (specifically in relation to humanitarian response plan data) and the Grand Bargain commitments on cash, localisation and earmarking. As of May 2019, more than 1,000 organisations had registered as publishers to the IATI Standard, with more than one million activities recorded in the IATI registry.

FTS is a service operated by UN OCHA which aims to present a complete picture of all international humanitarian funding flows. Since 1992, it has collected voluntarily submitted reports from government donors, UN-administered funds, UN agencies, NGOs and other humanitarian actors and partners, including the private sector. According to its website “FTS verifies and combines these reports using a consistent methodology, ensuring that data is fully comparable and presented as a seamless whole”. In 2017, FTS reported that the platform recorded the funding of 8,000 organisations, covering 650 appeals, processing approximately 2,000 contributions per month.

It is noteworthy that an FTS–IATI pilot scheme is currently underway which aims to improve the automated sharing of financial data between donors reporting in the IATI Standard and the FTS. Essentially, it would allow FTS to ingest IATI data which could improve the accuracy/alignment of humanitarian data and reduce the reporting burden on donors.

Over the past 10 years, alongside the emergence of IATI, and the growth of FTS, there has been substantial investment in AIMS to enable recipient governments to monitor, analyse and manage incoming aid flows. These systems primarily take three forms – aid management platforms built by Development Gateway, development assistance databases built by Synergy Systems, or else grassroots systems designed and contracted by recipient governments. Of the two case study countries, only Bangladesh possesses an AIMS, and in this case it is a development assistance database built by Synergy Systems. An assessment of the Bangladesh development assistance database suggests that IATI data is not currently being ingested into the system.