Protection Monitoring System Report 1, February 2021

1. Introduction and Methodology

The National Protection Cluster (NPC) developed a Protection Monitoring System (PMS) with the aim of producing timely and evidence-based analysis of protection issues and trends in Iraq, as a way to inform the development of protection interventions. The PMS consists of protection monitoring done at the community level through structured interviews with Key Informants (KIs). The PMS follows an area-based approach, which means that findings primarily relate to the protection environment in areas where the KIs are located and are inclusive of all population groups at this location (IDPs, returnees and/or host communities as relevant). The analytical framework for the PMS includes a total of nine protection categories, as well as additional thematic categories. The framework was developed in coordination with the Durable Solutions Technical Working Group (DSTWG) to contribute to the analysis of durable solutions pillars across Iraq.

This report presents the findings from the first round of data collection conducted between December 2020 and January 2021. Eleven organizations contributed to the collection of data: Action Contre la Faim, Danish Refugee Council (DRC), Dorcas, Harikar, Heartland Alliance (HAI), International Rescue Committee (IRC),

Intersos, Legal Clinic Network (LCN), Nonviolent Peaceforce, SWEDO and UNHCR.

In total, 2783 KI interviews were conducted across 18 governorates, 75 districts and 144 sub-districts in Iraq.1 To ensure the effective coverage of all relevant geographical areas, each sub-district was assigned to a specific organization based on their interest and operational capacity. The nominated organization was subsequently responsible for collecting data in all relevant types of locations (IDP camps, informal sites, other out-of-camp displacement locations and return locations) within their assigned sub-districts. This mapping exercise allowed to cover almost all priority districts within the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2021. Thanks to the presence of partner organizations, non-HRP governorates were also included to maintain a minimum level of protection monitoring in these areas as well.

Complementary data from the NPC and Camp Coordination and Management Cluster (CCCM) Camp Departure Follow-up Survey has been integrated into the report to analyze protection concerns specific to the recent closure of IDPs camps in Federal Iraq.2 The Follow-Up Survey was jointly developed by the NPC and CCCM clusters in coordination with the Iraq Information Center (IIC).3 The survey is conducted at the household-level (HH) by the IIC between two to four weeks after families have departed from camps, based on contact details and informed consent shared by HHs upon departure. The data presented in this report covers the period from October 2020 to January 2021 and relates specifically to the most recent camp closures. A total of 2,899 HHs were interviewed, reflecting the experiences of 16,679 individuals. Data from the Camp Departure Follow-up Survey in presented in this report through text boxes which specifically focus on camp closures.

The findings presented in the PMS report should be considered as indicative of broader protection trends and issues, rather than as a definitive account of the protection environment for displaced and conflict-affected communities in Iraq. The methodological approach of the PMS represents a number of important limitations which can directly affect how information is reported by KIs.4 The Camp Departures Follow-up Survey also has some limitations which should be considered when interpreting the data.5 Ultimately, findings from the PMS may also be analyzed in conjunction with other protection monitoring exercises, both at the community-level and at the HH level, in order to add further context and substantive analysis.