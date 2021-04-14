Protection Monitoring System – Note for enumerators [EN/AR]

Following the pilot phase of the Protection Monitoring System (PMS), partners provided some feedback to the NPC on the use and implementation of the tool, as well as on some specific questions that required further clarifications for the enumerators. Accordingly, the NPC made some adjustments to the questionnaire and related Kobo tool (see separate note) and prepared this note to provide additional explanation as to why these questions are asked, how the information is used and how the questions should be asked. This note aims to help enumerators to address questions and concerns that KIs may have during the interview process and complements the PMS documents and training material already shared with participating organizations.