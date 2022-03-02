Iraq + 1 more

Project Highlights: Support to the rehabilitation of solar ground water irrigation pumping systems in the regained areas

Objective:

To restore agricultural systems and food production, while enhancing the use of water resources in agriculture through the rehabilitation of ground water irrigation pumping systems.

Key partners:

Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Water Resources.

Beneficiaries reached:

40 vulnerable households (200 people).

Activities implemented:

  • Conducted a damage and needs assessment of 572 boreholes to design solar-powered pumping systems.

  • Selected 40 beneficiary households, six of whom female-headed, based on their living conditions, livelihoods, coping mechanisms, sources of income, and access to water and electricity.

  • Equipped 40 wells with solar-powered submersible pumps after site preparation, excavation works and ground levelling.

  • Trained beneficiaries on the operation and maintenance of irrigation equipment, and on efficient and sustainable water use through on-site demonstrations, and distribution of training materials.

Results:

  • Improved long-term access to continuous free, renewable energy and irrigation water for 40 agricultural households.

  • Reduced agricultural production costs leading to improved productivity and additional income to support basic household needs, especially for children.

  • Increased access to energy for domestic use.

  • Developed capacity of beneficiaries to maintain the solar-powered pumping systems to sustain the positive results of the project.

  • Reduced pollution to the environment by decreasing dependence on oil derivatives to extract irrigation water.

