Project Highlights: Support to the rehabilitation of solar ground water irrigation pumping systems in the regained areas

Objective:

To restore agricultural systems and food production, while enhancing the use of water resources in agriculture through the rehabilitation of ground water irrigation pumping systems.

Key partners:

Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Water Resources.

Beneficiaries reached:

40 vulnerable households (200 people).

Activities implemented:

Conducted a damage and needs assessment of 572 boreholes to design solar-powered pumping systems.

Selected 40 beneficiary households, six of whom female-headed, based on their living conditions, livelihoods, coping mechanisms, sources of income, and access to water and electricity.

Equipped 40 wells with solar-powered submersible pumps after site preparation, excavation works and ground levelling.

Trained beneficiaries on the operation and maintenance of irrigation equipment, and on efficient and sustainable water use through on-site demonstrations, and distribution of training materials.

Results: