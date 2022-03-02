Iraq + 1 more
Project Highlights: Support to the rehabilitation of solar ground water irrigation pumping systems in the regained areas
Objective:
To restore agricultural systems and food production, while enhancing the use of water resources in agriculture through the rehabilitation of ground water irrigation pumping systems.
Key partners:
Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Water Resources.
Beneficiaries reached:
40 vulnerable households (200 people).
Activities implemented:
Conducted a damage and needs assessment of 572 boreholes to design solar-powered pumping systems.
Selected 40 beneficiary households, six of whom female-headed, based on their living conditions, livelihoods, coping mechanisms, sources of income, and access to water and electricity.
Equipped 40 wells with solar-powered submersible pumps after site preparation, excavation works and ground levelling.
Trained beneficiaries on the operation and maintenance of irrigation equipment, and on efficient and sustainable water use through on-site demonstrations, and distribution of training materials.
Results:
Improved long-term access to continuous free, renewable energy and irrigation water for 40 agricultural households.
Reduced agricultural production costs leading to improved productivity and additional income to support basic household needs, especially for children.
Increased access to energy for domestic use.
Developed capacity of beneficiaries to maintain the solar-powered pumping systems to sustain the positive results of the project.
Reduced pollution to the environment by decreasing dependence on oil derivatives to extract irrigation water.