Press Briefing by WHO Regional Director Dr. Ahmed Al Mandhari and Minister of Health Dr. Alaa Alwan, Ministry of Health, Baghdad on 15 July 2019 [EN/AR]

WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Dr. Ahmed Al Mandhari will be visiting Iraq on 15 July 2019 to meet with His Excellency the Minister of Health Dr. Alaa Alwan to discuss a number of significant health issues including the Thirteenth General Programme of Work 2019−2023 (GPW 13), the protracted health emergency response, and other health-related issues.

The visit will also highlight the need for ensuring an uninterrupted health response for the populations in areas undergoing recovery and resilience process and the importance of joining efforts to secure funds for the rehabilitation of health services in these areas.

As of March 2019, a profile of an estimated 5.5 million in-need persons, 1.6 million internally displaced population, 4 million returnees, in addition to a quarter of a million Syrian refugees still requires a primary, secondary, and tertiary health care intervention.

Event: Joint Press Conference for the Minister of Health Dr. Alaa Alwan and WHO Regional Director Dr. Ahmed Al Mandhari.

Why: to discuss a number of significant health issues including: the Thirteenth General Programme of Work 2019−2023 (GPW 13), the protracted health emergency response, the need for ensuring an uninterrupted health response for the populations in areas undergoing recovery and resilience process, and the importance of joining efforts to secure funds for the rehabilitation of health services in these areas.

Where: Conference Hall, Ministry of Health, Baghdad.

When: Monday, 15 July 2019 at 11:30 am – 12:00 pm (GMT+3)

