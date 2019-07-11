11 Jul 2019

Press Briefing by WHO Regional Director Dr. Ahmed Al Mandhari and Minister of Health Dr. Alaa Alwan, Ministry of Health, Baghdad on 15 July 2019 [EN/AR]

from World Health Organization
Published on 11 Jul 2019
Arabic version

WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Dr. Ahmed Al Mandhari will be visiting Iraq on 15 July 2019 to meet with His Excellency the Minister of Health Dr. Alaa Alwan to discuss a number of significant health issues including the Thirteenth General Programme of Work 2019−2023 (GPW 13), the protracted health emergency response, and other health-related issues.

The visit will also highlight the need for ensuring an uninterrupted health response for the populations in areas undergoing recovery and resilience process and the importance of joining efforts to secure funds for the rehabilitation of health services in these areas.

As of March 2019, a profile of an estimated 5.5 million in-need persons, 1.6 million internally displaced population, 4 million returnees, in addition to a quarter of a million Syrian refugees still requires a primary, secondary, and tertiary health care intervention.

Event: Joint Press Conference for the Minister of Health Dr. Alaa Alwan and WHO Regional Director Dr. Ahmed Al Mandhari.

Why: to discuss a number of significant health issues including: the Thirteenth General Programme of Work 2019−2023 (GPW 13), the protracted health emergency response, the need for ensuring an uninterrupted health response for the populations in areas undergoing recovery and resilience process, and the importance of joining efforts to secure funds for the rehabilitation of health services in these areas.

Where: Conference Hall, Ministry of Health, Baghdad.

Journalists interested in joining the Press Conference should confirm their attendance to WHO (contact details below).

When: Monday, 15 July 2019 at 11:30 am – 12:00 pm (GMT+3)

Entry arrangements/ Access cards: Please contact Dr. Saif Badr, Director of media Department, Iraqi Ministry of Health (contact details below).

For more information, please also contact:

Dr. Saif Badr, Director of Communications

Ministry of Health

Tel: +964 7901925907

Email: dr.saif.moh.irq@gmail.com

World Health Organization (WHO)

Ms. Ajyal Sultany, Communications Officer

Tel: +9647740 892 878

Email: sultanya@who.int

