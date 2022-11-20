The president of the Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) calls on the major countries to compensate those affected by climate change

Dr. Yassin Al-Mamouri the president of the IRCS has stressed that climate change unfairly affects the most marginalized segments in community.

Dr. Yassin during his participation in the twenty-seventh United Nations Climate Conference (COP 27) in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, which discusses the issues of climate change especially reducing emissions, global warming and adapting to the dangerous effects of these changes, saying “the participation of the IRCS reflects the suffering of those affected by climate change among the most marginalized populations in our societies, and these groups are represented by us, the Red Crescent and Red Cross Societies around the world, because these societies aim to alleviate their suffering, we discover that these groups are the most affected by climate change, as the case in Iraq.

“The regions of southern and central Iraq in Sumer and Akkad, which witnessed the formation of humanity’s first civilizations on this planet, have experienced a significant and direct impact, as the Earth’s surface began to change with the disappearance of a massive water body, the marshland mass, on which a great number of Iraqis reside and practice fishing, agriculture, and cattle rearing, one of the oldest occupations in human history,“ Dr. Yassin added.

Dr. Yassin has pointed out that these people are beginning to lose their only source of income as a result of climate change, drought, and the disappearance of water bodies, because the marsh areas require a moist environment for their animals.

Dr. Yassin has also added, “we regret that these people have begun to abandon and leave these locations since there are no chances for continuity and permanency in these regions.”

The IRCS president has emphasized in his speech at the conference, which was attended by representatives from numerous countries, that “the participation of the IRCS came to raise the voices of the people of marshes, and we expect the world to take measures towards compensating them and alleviating their suffering, and towards reducing this suffering in the future, because what has happened has happened, and we cannot change it, we don’t want this to continue forever, also we do not want these civilizations to rely on help, as they are productive and capable of supporting themselves and others.

The president of the IRCS indicating: “the climate change has rendered these cultures dependent on others for their subsistence, but this is not the cause; rather the technological advancement and high energy use in rich civilizations have had a significant impact on these fragile communities.”

The IRCS president has called on the major countries to compensate the affected by climate change by saying: “Even though Iraq is one of the world’s top oil exporters, however, it is helpless in the face of these obstacles because it meets other obstacles, these obstacles are not the result of actions taken by Iraq or other third-world nations that similar to Iraq’s situation, as it consumes less energy and has less impact on climate change, and the responsibility of compensation is the responsibility of the major countries that caused climate change, which affected these fragile countries and we found indications of cooperation from these countries.”

It is noteworthy that the climate conference dates back to the 1990s, and what distinguishes this year’s Sharm El-Sheikh climate conference is the inclusion of rich countries paying compensation to poor countries most affected by the consequences of climate change, as the participating countries agreed to cover financing arrangements for losses and damages caused by climate change.