The President of the Iraqi Red Crescent discussing with the Ambassador of the Republic of China the mechanisms of joint cooperation between the Red Crescent and the Embassy of China in Iraq

The President of the Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) Dr. Yassin Ahmed Abbas has discussed with the Ambassador of the Republic of China in Iraq Mr.Chen Weicheng the mechanisms of the joint humanitarian cooperation between the Iraqi Red Crescent, Chinese Embassy and the Chinses Red Cross and the support of the IRCS in its humanitarian activities in the affected areas due to the recent security incidents.

The President of the IRCS has praised the humanitarian support provided by the Republic of China to Iraq and the support of the Chinses Red Cross to the IRCS especially during the relief operations implemented by the IRCS in responding to the displaced people during Mosul crises.

About Iraqi Red Crescent Society

An independent national humanitarian society that works to reduce the suffering and pain of people without discrimination during the peace and war , natural disasters and non-natural disasters , it is also considered one of the most activist societies in the international movement of Red Cross and Red Crescent. The work of the society depends on the principle of voluntary work which considered the base in IRCS work , that the voluntary service is embodied the fundamental principles of the Red Cross and Red Crescent international movement which considered volunteers the basic block in the society work , that the voluntary relief doesn’t work for any interest or seek for any profit .