18 Feb 2019

Post-Conflict Assessment: Minority Communities in Ninewa, February 2019 – One year later

Report
from Samaritan's Purse
Published on 08 Feb 2019
preview
Download PDF (9.25 MB)

Key Insights:

  • The majority of returnees from Ninewa Plains are satisfied they have returned.

  • The majority of returnees form Sinjar are determined to stay.

  • Post-conflict recovery in Sinjar remains significantly behind that of the Ninewa Plains.

Ninewa: Order of Needs
1. Economic opportunity
2. Shelter
3. Security

Sinjar: Order of Needs
1. Security
2. Shelter
3. Economic opportunity

Executive Summary:

Purpose of the Assessment

In Iraq, the situation for returnees and internally displaced persons (IDPs), particularly among minority communities, continues to evolve in areas of origin and displacement. In order to better understand the successes and continued challenges faced by minority communities, Samaritan’s Purse (SP) conducted a follow-on assessment of communities surveyed in SP’s 2018 “Post-Conflict Assessment: Minority Communities in Ninewa.” Conducted one year after the previous assessment, this current assessment highlights changes in the perceptions and needs of minority communities in both the Ninewa Plains and the Sinjar District.

Assessment Components

The assessment includes a triangulation of methods, both quantitative and qualitative, that captures the broad experience and nuanced decision-making processes of the targeted populations. From December 2018 to January 2019, SP conducted more than 2,200 phone surveys with IDPs and returnee households (HHs) from Ninewa Governorate (representing more than 25,000 HHs). Additionally, 19 focus-group discussions (FGDs) were conducted in areas of displacement and origin, and more than 30 key-informant interviews (KIIs) were conducted. As a result, the assessment captures the evolving perspectives and challenges of those who remain in displacement and the current experience of those who have chosen to return.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.