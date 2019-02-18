Post-Conflict Assessment: Minority Communities in Ninewa, February 2019 – One year later

Key Insights:

The majority of returnees from Ninewa Plains are satisfied they have returned.

The majority of returnees form Sinjar are determined to stay.

Post-conflict recovery in Sinjar remains significantly behind that of the Ninewa Plains.

Ninewa: Order of Needs

1. Economic opportunity

2. Shelter

3. Security

Sinjar: Order of Needs

1. Security

2. Shelter

3. Economic opportunity

Executive Summary:

Purpose of the Assessment

In Iraq, the situation for returnees and internally displaced persons (IDPs), particularly among minority communities, continues to evolve in areas of origin and displacement. In order to better understand the successes and continued challenges faced by minority communities, Samaritan’s Purse (SP) conducted a follow-on assessment of communities surveyed in SP’s 2018 “Post-Conflict Assessment: Minority Communities in Ninewa.” Conducted one year after the previous assessment, this current assessment highlights changes in the perceptions and needs of minority communities in both the Ninewa Plains and the Sinjar District.

Assessment Components

The assessment includes a triangulation of methods, both quantitative and qualitative, that captures the broad experience and nuanced decision-making processes of the targeted populations. From December 2018 to January 2019, SP conducted more than 2,200 phone surveys with IDPs and returnee households (HHs) from Ninewa Governorate (representing more than 25,000 HHs). Additionally, 19 focus-group discussions (FGDs) were conducted in areas of displacement and origin, and more than 30 key-informant interviews (KIIs) were conducted. As a result, the assessment captures the evolving perspectives and challenges of those who remain in displacement and the current experience of those who have chosen to return.