PMS Questionnaire – Modifications based on partners’ feedback [EN/AR]

 Modification 1: Make a few complex and sensitive questions not mandatory to answer o Effect: It will allow the enumerator to proceed with the interview without forcing the KI to give an answer if he/she is uncomfortable, unwilling or unable to do so. In practice, it is equivalent to adding “Do not know” to the list of possible answers but this approach is more effective and logical from an Information Management (IM) perspective. o Questions concerned:  Section 1 – Safety and Security - How would you describe the relationship between the civilian population and security actors at this location?

What are the main security issues at this location?

Who are the groups most affected by security issues at this location?  Section 2 – Right to life and physical and mental integrity - What are the main issues of violence and violations against civilians at this location?

Who are the groups most affected by incidents of violence and violations at this location?

How would you describe the efficiency of mechanisms (law, institutions, community initiatives etc.) which protect civilians against violence and violations?

Who are the main actors people contact to report and address issues of violence and violations?  Section 10 – Participation in public affairs - How many people at this location are registered on voters' registration list?

How many people at this location are able to vote? o Note: Not responding to the questions listed above should be used only on an exceptional basis, when the KIs expressly indicate a discomfort or objection to answering the questions. However, as a general rule, the questions should be asked to the KIs as long it does not risk causing harm, discomfort or discontent from the KIs.