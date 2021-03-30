Persons with disabilities and their representative organisations in Iraq: Barriers, challenges and priorities [EN/AR]

Persons with disabilities and the organisations that represent them are the best qualified to provide information on the challenges they experience. The disability movement slogan “nothing about us, without us” means that persons with disabilities and their representative organizations must be actively involved in any action that affects them. This new resource, Directory: Organization of persons with disabilities in Iraq lists the contact details of representative organizations of persons with disabilities across 18 governorates. This directory will assist agencies in contacting Organizations of Persons with disabilities in the locations where they work, to listen to people with disabilities, and to ensure their active engagement in humanitarian and development programmes.