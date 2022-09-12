With participation of 2,000 volunteers, Iraqi Red Crescent has dispatched ambulances and medical clinics to provide medical care for the pilgrims of Karbala

For the Arbaeeniya of Imam Hussein anniversary which is one of the most significant religious events that draws millions of people, the IRCS has begun providing medical and health services for the pilgrims who are walking to the holy city of Karbala.

While the influx of Arab and foreign pilgrims across the border crossings continues, the flow of pilgrims from other governorates toward the holy Karbala to participate the ceremonial pilgrimage continues.

The IRCS has formed an operations room to supervise the implementation of work plan and field follow-up in order to organize its cadres and volunteers to deliver humanitarian services to the pilgrims.

The IRCS has also started distributing (25) ambulances near the Holy Shrine to transport emergency cases, and a fleet of ambulances was assigned to (5) mobile medical clinics with specialized medical teams providing medical and treatment services for visitors while they were walking to Karbala, as well as the involvement of more than (60) wheels for carrying and transporting passengers, and tankers part of it is used to prepare drinking water, and the other part is used for sterilising processions and resting places for pilgrims.

More than 2000 paramedics with training in first aid and health awareness have been sent out by the Iraqi Red Crescent Society, they were deployed through mobile and fixed detachments on the roads used by the pilgrims, providing their first aid and treatment services to the crowds advancing towards Karbala.

The Iraqi Red Crescent Society is one of the organizations that supports government institutions at all significant events that attract millions of pilgrims.