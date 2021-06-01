An Overview of Return Movements in Iraq: DTM Integrated Location Assessment V, 2020

The reference unit of the assessment is the location, which is defined as an area that corresponds with either a village for rural areas or a neighbourhood for urban areas (i.e. fourth official administrative division).3 Information is collected once a year by IOM’s Rapid Assessment and Response Teams (RARTs) through interviews with key informants and direct observation at the aggregate level, that is, on the majority of IDPs and returnees living in a location and not on individual households. Routinely collected information includes geographic distribution and main characteristics of IDPs and returnees, mobility and future intentions, including obstacles to return and/or reasons to stay/return, living conditions and main needs, state of infrastructure and services, security incidents, feelings of safety, social cohesion and reconciliation issues, and specific protection and risk indicators. The ILA V was conducted in July– August 2020 and covered 3,852 locations hosting at least five IDP and/or returnee households, reaching 784,588 returnee households and 219,765 IDP households. Figures reflect the locations where IDPs and/or returnees resided at the time of the assessment.