Overview: District Profiles - Housing, Land and Property rights in Iraq - District-Level Factsheets Assessing Progress Towards Durable Solutions in Line with the Pinheiro Principles

OVERVIEW

Information presented in these profiles relates to housing, land and property (HLP) issues in 18 districts of return. These profiles follow the report published by IOM, "Housing, Land and Property in Iraq: An Assessment of Progress Towards Durable Solutions in Line with the Pinheiro Principles." These profiles cover the top 15 districts that returnee families have arrived to,1 plus an additional three districts which are the focus of HLP activities coordinated by the Iraq Durable Solutions Technical Working Group (DSTWG) and the Iraq HLP Sub-Cluster and its members.