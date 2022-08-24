Overview on Best Interest Procedures – Focus on Iraq, Jeda’a 1 Center

Overview:

The best interest of the child encompasses a child’s physical and emotional safety as well as their right to development. The Best Interest Procedures (BIP) describes tools used to assess and establish the best interest of children facing specific protection risks. These may include a child facing abuse or exploitation, a child without his/her parent or caregiver, and a child who needs family reunification. The tools are also sometimes referred to by their specific titles – Best Interest Assessment (BIA) and Best Interest Determination (BID). This brief provides an overview of BIP and how this could be practically applied to civil/birth registration of children returning from Al-Hol to Iraq.

Key Underpinning Concepts:

The BIP takes into consideration key principles within the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which Iraq has ratified. These include: