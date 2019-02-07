07 Feb 2019

Over 160,000 displaced children protected from harsh winter in Iraq

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 07 Feb 2019 View Original

NEW YORK/BAGHDAD, 7 February 2019 – As cold winter weather sweeps across Iraq, UNICEF has provided warm clothes to over 160,000 internally displaced and refugee children, including those in hard-to-reach areas such as Sinjar, where UNICEF has maintained a strong presence since violence escalated in 2013.

“Although fighting has subsided in Iraq, an estimated 1.85 million people, including 825,000 children, remain displaced,” said Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director. “One-third of all displaced children live in camps, in poorly insulated tents, often with no winter clothes or shoes. These children have little protection against flooding and the bitter cold, putting them at risk of illness, hypothermia and death.”

As part of UNICEF’s winter response, over 100,000 displaced children in camps in Anbar and in and around Mosul received supplies to keep them warm. Winter support has also included vulnerable Syrian refugees through the innovative use of vouchers.

In mountainous areas like Sinjar, temperatures drop below freezing, exposing children and pregnant mothers – many of them living in camps - to the elements. UNICEF is helping keep these vulnerable minorities warm: Nearly 50,000 Yazidi children and over 2,500 pregnant Yazidi mothers living in the area received coats, boots, hats, gloves, sweaters and trousers.

“We all need to do the best we can to make sure that vulnerable families do not spend another winter out in the cold in camps or in temporary shelters,” Fore said. “Now that the violence has subsided, and a new government is in place, Iraq has a unique window of opportunity to rebuild the country for all its children, so that they can live in peace and harmony.”

Media Contacts

Joe English
UNICEF New York
Tel: +1 917 893 0692
Email:jenglish@unicef.org

Najwa Mekki
UNICEF New York
Tel: +1 917 209 1804
Email: nmekki@unicef.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.