Online Protection and Digital Security: User Guide for Human Rights Defenders [EN/AR]

Baghdad, Iraq, 31 October 2022 -- The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and Women Empowerment (UNWomen) in Iraq partnered to support women's political participation and representation in Iraq. Today, the two UN agencies sign a US$1 million partnership agreement in Baghdad.

The joint project focuses on addressing the constraints on women's political voice, strengthening women's decision-making and leadership in elected spaces and increasing leadership in civic spaces. Concretely, the partnership will aim to:

Strengthen elected female leaders and potential candidates' ability to influence decisions, demand their rights and actively engage in decision-making at all levels.

Increase the use of special measures, such as quotas, to improve women's leadership and representation within political parties in Iraq.

Mitigate obstacles to female participation in public life by addressing violence against women in politics.

"For long-term development to be inclusive and effective, we need women's representation that reflects all women and girls in all their diversity and abilities, and across all cultural, social, economic, and political situations. We need to expedite progress. We need bold, intensified, decisive action across Iraq to bring women into the heart of the decision-making spaces in large numbers and as full equal partners. There's no doubt this can and should be done. It should be done now," said Resident Coordinator Ghulam Isaczai, adding "The UN is committed to empower women leaders, support greater representation of women in politics, achieve gender equality and root out gender-based violence."

"When there are more women leaders in political and public life, everyone benefits, especially in fragile contexts like Iraq. Therefore, we need more female leaders in Iraq, women that come from diverse backgrounds and experiences. For this reason, UNDP is excited to join efforts with UN Women to promote women's equal participation and representation in politics at all levels," says UNDP Resident Representative Ms. Zena Ali-Ahmad.

"Empowering women is at the heart of what we do and one of our main priorities is to ensure that women have the ability to meaningfully participate and lead in decision-making processes and be represented on the political front. We hope that through this partnership with UNDP, we will drive forward women's and youth leadership in Iraq and strengthen institutions and systems to provide inclusive gender-responsive services," added Dina Zorba, UNWomen Representative Iraq & Yemen.

This partnership builds on UNDP and UN Women's long-standing ongoing efforts related to elections, legislative reform, and women's leadership. The project will be implemented and built on the continuing work of the two organizations on gender mainstreaming across Iraqi institutions, access to justice, and public sector reform.

Media Contacts:

UNDP: Mohammed Al-Bahbahanee, mohammed.al-bahbahanee@undp.org +9647704399222

UNWomen: Musab Othman , musab.othman@unwomen.org , +964 7810728034Baghdad, 31 October 2022 - The Human Rights Office of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI HRO), in partnership with INSM for Digital Rights in Iraq, launched today the "Online Protection and Digital Security: User Guide for Human Rights Defenders". This user-friendly guidance, available in Arabic, English and Kurdish, provides critical knowledge about concrete tools and strategies for human rights defenders and other activists as well as journalists to increase their safety and privacy online.

The launch coincides with Cybersecurity Awareness Month, themed "Protect your Digital Life", and supports the Secretary-General's 2020 Call to Action on the vision linking digital technologies to a new frontier for human rights.

In Iraq, human rights defenders increasingly rely on digital technology to monitor and advocate for human rights or to share their opinions, promote debate and mobilise. Nonetheless, malicious actors have also used these online platforms to threaten, intimidate and harass activists.

"This guidance provides individual users of digital technology in Iraq, in particular human rights defenders, with practical information on how to mitigate online risks, protect their privacy and data, and preserve their rights and freedoms online", stated Danielle Bell, the UNAMI Human Rights Chief and Representative of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Iraq. "With this effort, we aim to reach as many users as possible to provide them with the knowledge and tools necessary for them to be able to safely and freely conduct their work".

Hayder Hamzoz, Founder of INSM for Digital Rights in Iraq, reiterated that "the ability of Iraqis to safely navigate the digital space is a top priority for INSM and this guidance serves as a critical step to achieve this objective".

Since 2021, UNAMI HRO and INSM have provided hands-on digital security training to over 230 human rights defenders, journalists and activists. In addition, dozens of civil society organizations have received tailor-made assessments to improve their digital security profiles.