The one stop shop for customs clearance in the Kurdistan region of Iraq (KRI) - The Logistics Cluster and the Joint Crisis Coordination Centre - December 2016 to April 2018

Background

As part of the preparedness actions in the lead up to the Mosul operation, the Logistics Cluster held meetings with key logisticians from UN agencies and NGOs in October 2016 in order to prepare for potential gaps and bottlenecks in the humanitarian pipeline. Partners identified customs as a main concern (especially for medical items), reporting that clearance was at times taking more than 15 working days. The idea of a one stop shop (OSS) for customs clearance was welcomed and close collaboration with the Joint Crisis Coordination (JCC) Centre began.