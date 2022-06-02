Obstacles to Returnee Reintegration in Iraq: Livelihoods and Economic Security

Between 2014 and 2017, the conflict with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) resulted in the internal displacement of over one million families. These families fled from their homes in eight of Iraq’s north and central governorates, seeking safety across each of the country’s 18 governorates. Across the country, this group of returnees face significant challenges with reintegrating into their area of origin, especially related to livelihoods and economic security. This report draws on secondary data to examine these challenges in line with the Expert Group on IDP Statistics (EGRIS). It also highlights key differences in the rates at which returnees face these challenges, with comparative analysis between 2020 and 2021 also included.