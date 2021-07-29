Norway renews commitment to women and girls with NOK 20 million to UNFPA programmes in Iraq [EN/AR/KU]

29 July 2021; Baghdad, Iraq - The Government of Norway granted NOK 20 million (US$ 2.35 million) to UNFPA to scale up the prevention and response to gender-based violence (GBV) with a focus on the most vulnerable women and girls across Iraq.

The new funding will contribute to the improvement of GBV services including refurbishment of targeted women safe spaces and community centres, making them friendly for women with disabilities. The project will also support male engagement in GBV interventions and increasing awareness about women's rights in camps and areas of returnees.

UNFPA will continue strengthening the capacity of civil society partners in providing high-quality services to girls and women with disabilities including GBV referrals and people-centred counselling.

Commenting on the contribution, the Chargé d’affaires of the Embassy of Norway in Jordan and Iraq, Ms Rita Furuseth Sandberg said: “UNFPA is an important partner in the work to prevent sexual and gender-based violence, a priority area for Norwegian humanitarian support. Increasing awareness of SGBV and improving assistance for survivors of violence are key objectives to reach the most vulnerable”.

“Norway’s support is pivotal in ensuring no one is left behind. This new commitment not only includes direct interventions for girls and women but also encompasses engagement and dialogue with boys, men and families all together on the importance of ending gender-based violence,” said UNFPA Representative to Iraq, Dr Rita Columbia on the recent funds. ”UNFPA is thankful to Norway for its trust in our mandate and partnership; together we will continue to serve those who need it the most”.