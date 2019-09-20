20 Sep 2019

New U.S. Assistance to Help Victims of ISIS Genocide in Northern Iraq

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 20 Sep 2019 View Original

Office of Press Relations
Telephone: +1.202.712.4320 | Email: press@usaid.gov

U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Mark Green announced new financial assistance as part of the effort by the U.S. Government, announced by Vice President Mike Pence, to support ethnic and religious minorities displaced by the genocide perpetrated by the so-called Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS). USAID awarded this funding to Catholic Relief Services (CRS) and The Solidarity Fund Poland.

USAID made an award of $6.8 million to CRS, which is working in partnership with the Chaldean Catholic Archdiocese of Erbil, to assist vulnerable families with their immediate household needs and to ease their return home when possible.

A separate award under USAID's Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Poland will provide $528,500 to a multi-donor project to deliver high-quality health care to communities affected by the persecution of ISIS. Beneficiaries will include displaced people who are living in camps and non-camp locations in Northern Iraq, as well as disadvantaged members of host communities. The activity will fund two stationary clinics and one mobile medical team.

This new assistance is part of the U.S. Government's commitment to help persecuted minorities and preserve Iraq's heritage of religious and ethnic pluralism. USAID is working with elected officials, community leaders, local and faith-based non-governmental organizations, and the private sector to help religious and ethnic minorities targeted by ISIS to improve their living conditions, expand their economic opportunities, and promote their democratic participation.

Assistance from the U.S. Government to support persecuted ethnic and religious minorities in Northern Iraq now totals nearly $380 million. This aid includes critical funding through USAID's Genocide Recovery and Persecution Response initiative, and complements H.R. 390, the Iraq and Syria Genocide Relief and Accountability Act of 2018, which passed with bipartisan support in the U.S. Congress and President Donald J. Trump signed into law on December 11, 2018.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.