17 Dec 2018

New UN Special Representative for Iraq, Ms. Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, Pledges Continued UN Support for Iraq’s Post-conflict Recovery [EN/AR/KU]

Report
UN Assistance Mission for Iraq
17 Dec 2018
Baghdad, Iraq, 17 December 2018 - Ms. Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert assumed her responsibilities today as Special Representative for Iraq of the United Nations Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), pledging continued UN support for Iraq in its post-conflict recovery. “I am delighted to be here in Baghdad and ready to get down to work. We will continue our efforts in support of Iraq as the country recovers from the fight against terrorism and looks towards a brighter future,” the Special Representative said. “I count on the support of the experienced staff in UNAMI and the UN family in Iraq, and the continued excellent cooperation of the host country so that together we can deliver on our programmes in the service of Iraq and the Iraqis. It is my intention to make the wellbeing of the Iraqis a top priority, and work towards that goal in the security, humanitarian, political, economic and development fields.” Ms. Hennis-Plasschaert, of the Netherlands, brings over 20 years of political and diplomatic experience, having served in several high-level Government and parliamentary positions. She was Minister for Defence of the Netherlands (2012-2017). Ms. Plasschaert also served as a member of the House of Representatives of the Netherlands (2010-2012) and a member of the European Parliament (2004-2010). She worked for the European Commission in Brussels and in Riga, Latvia, and for the City of Amsterdam.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Gueterres appointed Ms. Hennis-Plasschaert on 31 August 2018. She succeeded Mr. Ján Kubiš who has served in the post for almost four years.

For more information, please contact: Mr. Samir Ghattas, Director of Public Information/Spokesperson United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Phone: +964 790 193 1281, Email: ghattass@un.org or the UNAMI Public Information Office: unami-information@un.org

