New Pediatric Unit opens its door before newborns in Akre Pediatric and Maternity Hospital in Duhok Governorate [EN/AR]

Duhok, 14 September 2022 -- The World Health Organization (WHO), in collaboration with the Directorate of Health in Duhok Governorate in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, inaugurated today the new Pediatric Department in Akre Hospital.

With the opening of this department, the hospital became the only facility in the city to offer specialized services to children and newborns.

The new unit will provide the population of Akre with support to address the increasing needs for neonatal and pediatric health care services in Akre and surrounding districts, including Bardarash, which is home to 3500 Syrian refugees.

“The establishment of this department will not only provide service to newborns and children among the population of Akre and refugees but will also provide a model for the transition from humanitarian response to the development through building resilience in the health system," said Dr Ahmed Zouiten, WHO Representative and Head of Mission in Iraq.

The new department comprises 28 beds equipped with emergency care supplies and medical equipment and supplies, enabling the hospital to provide intensive care treatment to newborns and children. To further improve the quality of care in the department, advanced training sessions to enhance the technical capacity of the health workers assigned to the department in close collaboration between WHO, the Directorate of Health in Duhok, and AISPO.

The establishment of this department was made possible through a partnership with the State Department Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) and through technical collaboration with AISPO.

# # #

For more information, please contact:

Ajyal Sultany, WHO Communications Officer, +9647740892878, sultanya@who.int

Sadeq Hasan, WHO Communications Officer, +964 7833528326, hasansa@who.int

Important links: