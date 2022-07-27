New MoU supports digital transformation in Iraq [EN/AR]

Baghdad, 27 July 2022 – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is supporting the government of Iraq to strengthen its digital services and build its e-governance capabilities under a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed today with Iraq’s Council of Ministers Secretarial (ComSec).

The MoU focuses on harnessing and increasing the use of information and communication technology to modernize government processes and systems, improving services for citizens and boosting the digital economy.

Under the MoU, an assessment of the digital landscape in Iraq and a subsequent roadmap for the main priorities of digital transformation will be developed. Forging new partnerships with the private sector to support for future digital transformation and e-governance projects is also highlighted in the MoU.

“For the people of Iraq, this MoU means increased efficiency and engagement with both the public and private sector, resulting in greater government transparency and accountability. The advancement in digital transformation will offer reliable, optimized, and seamless access to public services and consequently decrease the need for visiting public offices in person. When automated and standardized processes are introduced, corrupt behavior will be limited,” says Resident Representative of UNDP Iraq, Zena Ali Ahmad.

The Secretary General of the Council of Ministers, His Excellency Mr. Hamid Al-Ghizi said: “This MoU is a step forward towards further digital transformation in Iraq, in line with our national strategies and goals. By enhancing e-governance processes, we are creating a more efficient, modern, and reliable civic system for all Iraqis.”

