20 Nov 2019

The New Humanitarian: First Person: Mosul made me see the threat of antibiotic-resistant infections

from Médecins Sans Frontières
© Candida Lobes/MSF
IRAQ 2018
© Candida Lobes/MSF

Krystel Moussally, regional epidemiologist for Médecins Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) based in Lebanon, writes about antibiotic resistance at MSF's 30-bed hospital in east Mosul, Iraq. The hospital provides post-surgical care for victims of trauma, either from war, or from other injuries like car accidents. Since the hospital opened in April 2018, about 80 percent of the people admitted with suspected infections have been found to have the sort of antibiotic-resistant bacteria that cannot be treated by the vast majority of drugs available.

Moussally writes: "Antibiotic-resistant infections – a growing problem across the world and in areas in the Middle East where MSF works, including Gaza, Yemen’s Aden, and Mosul – are incredibly complex to manage, difficult to explain, and can take a huge psychological toll on patients." View external media.

