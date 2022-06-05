New contribution from Denmark supports UNDP’s integrated approach to social cohesion in Iraq [EN/AR/KU]

Baghdad, Iraq, 05 June 2022 – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Iraq welcomes a US$3.4 million (DKK 24 000 000) contribution from the Government of Denmark to support the implementation of the Iraq Social Cohesion Programme.

UNDP Iraq’s Social Cohesion Programme strengthens institutional frameworks to build peace and social cohesion horizontally and vertically in Iraq. The programme bolsters national and subnational capacities for the implementation of the National Strategy to Prevent Violent Extremism, supports local peace infrastructure mechanisms, including Local Peace Committees, community leaders, Community-Based Organizations and Youth and Women for Peace Groups, and ensures conflict-sensitive approaches to peacebuilding. The programme works with the Iraqi government, local partners, and peace actors to address divisions that remain in Iraq following the conflict with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).

According to the Ambassador of Denmark to Iraq, His Excellency, Mr. Stig Paolo Piras, “Improved understanding and trust between different social groups, and between citizens and the state will benefit both the Government and civil society and local groups uniting around a national vision for peace and social cohesion in Iraq.”

UNDP Iraq Resident Representative Zena Ali-Ahmad states, “We are extremely grateful to the Government of Denmark, our steadfast partner on social cohesion interventions in Iraq, for this important contribution. Our continued partnership focuses on encouraging peaceful and cohesive communities in Iraq towards durable solutions for reintegration and stability.”

UNDP Iraq’s five-year Social Cohesion Programme launched in January 2020 to promote stronger, peaceful, and more cohesive communities in all areas of Iraq.

