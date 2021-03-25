Needs and COVID-19 Impact assessment: Gawilan refugee camp - Iraq (December 2020)

Background and Methodology

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in Iraq, vulnerable displaced families, including Syrian refugees in camps, have been among those most affected by the virus. In February 2020, Iraq reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19, and according to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of 27 December 2020, 590,779 cases had been recorded throughout the country. Between October 2019 and February 2020, REACH border monitoring flagged a considerable increase in movement from Syria to Iraq due to military interventions in northeast Syria (NES) on the 9 of October 2019.3 This movement gradually slowed until all border crossings were closed due to the pandemic on 2 March 2020.4&5 As of November 2020, the NES border with the Kurdistan Region of Iraq is open for limited movement.

To inform the humanitarian response on the ground, REACH conducted an assessment on the impact of COVID-19 on priority needs and access to services for the residents of Gawilan Camp.

The findings are based on 72 household-level interviews with Gawilan camp residents, conducted between 25 and 26 December 2020. Data collection was undertaken remotely due to public health concerns and movement restrictions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic. Phone numbers were randomly selected from a list provided by UNHCR. Findings are representative for the Gawilan camp residents with a 90% confidence level and 10% margin of error.

Camp population: 8,627 individuals