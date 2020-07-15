National WASH Cluster Iraq COVID-19 Response Guidance Note – v2.0 (9 July 2020)

Conflict affected populations in Iraq, particularly IDPs and refugees in and out of camps and recent returnees, are already faced with public health risks associated with diseases outbreaks. The situation is currently exacerbated by specific vulnerabilities and challenges related to COVID-19, putting more strains on the IDPs, returnees and refugees, and services provided to support them. Conflict affected populations lack access and ability to purchase key hygiene materials that are otherwise available for the general population due to decrease in livelihood opportunities, supply shortages and inflation.

WASH Cluster Iraq has developed this COVID-19 preventive and response technical guidance note to facilitate effective and timely response to COVID-19 in Iraq. This is a living document, which may be updated on a regular basis as the situation continues to evolve.

This guidance note primarily focuses on response to camp populations. In the event that COVID-19 enters camps, given the concentration of the people at household levels and proximity of tents, social distancing and isolation of suspected and confirmed cases will be difficult to maintain, and the virus is likely to quickly spread throughout the population. Health facilities in camps are also stretched with only basic equipment and with intensive care units are often a significant distance away, heightening the risk for those experiencing severe symptoms. The limitations of movement for camp populations can also lead to difficulties in health seeking behaviors for people experiencing symptoms.