National Strategic Review of Food Security and Nutrition in Iraq

Executive Summary

The Government of Iraq has committed to the internationally agreed Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including SDG 2 which aims to “end hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture.” The National Strategic Review of Food Security and Nutrition was undertaken under the leadership of Dr. Mehdi Al-Alak, Secretary General of the Iraq Council of Ministers, to formulate a set of policies, institutional changes and investments to achieve SDG 2. An Advisory Committee comprising relevant government institutions helped guide the process and review the various proposed actions. Work was coordinated with the efforts of the National Food Security Committee, which was set up in February 2017, under the guidance of the Iraq Minister of Agriculture. The World Food Programme (WFP) provided help and support throughout the strategy formulation process.

The current situation: food and nutritional security in Iraq

Iraq has made significant progress on several human development and health indicators. Its per capita GDP has also been growing at a modest but steady rate of around 4 percent per year in constant prices. Overall food supplies are adequate – both in terms of calories and protein – with average dietary energy supply standing at 110 percent of adequacy level for the period 2016–2014, and an average protein supply of around 65 g per capita/day. However, there continue to be challenges with respect to food security and nutrition. The number of undernourished people increased from 6.5 million in 2002 to 10.1 million in 2016. There was a high child wasting rate, with poor nutrition status among children aged 59–6 months and among women, particularly, those of reproductive age (CFSVA, 2016). Nutrition-related illnesses were also high, particularly among women and children. In 2012, the prevalence of anemia, iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia in children aged 59–12 months was 21.6 percent, 14.4 percent and 6.8 percent, respectively. Younger children were more likely to be anemic, have iron deficiency, and iron deficiency anemia than older children. Obesity prevalence, an emerging issue affecting mainly adult groups in Iraq, poses major risk factors for a number of chronic diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer. In 2008, the obesity prevalence in Iraq reached an alarming 22 percent for men and 36 percent for women. The value of imports of the main food groups in Iraq declined from USD 2.985 billion in 2009 to USD 1.187 billion in 2015. However, the demand for imported food continues to grow, as local agricultural production fails to keep pace with population growth, which is 2.5 percent annually. Import dependency remains high for most of the country’s strategic agricultural commodities. For example, in 2015, import dependency reached 99.8 percent for sugar, 82.9 percent for oils, 15.6 percent for rice and 50.3 percent for dairy products, indicating that agricultural investments are needed in order to enhance domestic production and reduce import dependency.