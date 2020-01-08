08 Jan 2020

National Protection Cluster: Humanitarian Response Plan 2020: Guidance Note for Partners

Report
from Danish Refugee Council, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Protection Cluster
Published on 07 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.04 MB)

1. Introduction

This Guidance Note presents the National Protection Cluster (NPC) strategy for the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2020, including population figures, objectives and response. It is adapted to address changes resulting from the shift to activity-based costing and the subsequent termination of project submissions through the Online Project System (OPS or HPC Projects Module). A note prepared by OCHA explaining more in details what such shift entails can be found in Annex IV.

The NPC strongly recommends partners to adhere to its HRP strategy illustrated in this document. At the same time, given the strong evidence base of the 2020 Iraq Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and the clear targets and priorities outlined in the HRP, donors are highly encouraged to ensure that they are/will be funding projects that align with the 2020 NPC HRP Strategy and live up to NPC standards. The NPC remains at the disposal of partners for further assistance and support.

2. Strategic Objectives

For the HRP 2020, the overarching strategic objectives have been set based on the Humanitarian Consequences defined in the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) 2020.
Under these strategic objectives, specific objectives were identified:

a. Safeguard physical and mental well-being of 1.65 million conflict-affected people with acute needs by providing services to meet basic needs.

b. Address critical problems related to living standards by expanding access to basic services for 1.54 million conflict-affected people with acute needs.

c. Support 689,000 conflict-affected people in acute need who remain displaced to move toward economic independence and durable solutions by strengthening their resilience.

d. Respond to key protection needs of affected communities in support of the transition to durable solutions in accordance with all applicable legal and policy frameworks.

Moreover, Moreover, the 2020 response aims at targeting the most vulnerable individuals identified as Acute People in Need in the HNO 2020

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.