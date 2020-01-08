National Protection Cluster: Humanitarian Response Plan 2020: Guidance Note for Partners

1. Introduction

This Guidance Note presents the National Protection Cluster (NPC) strategy for the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) 2020, including population figures, objectives and response. It is adapted to address changes resulting from the shift to activity-based costing and the subsequent termination of project submissions through the Online Project System (OPS or HPC Projects Module). A note prepared by OCHA explaining more in details what such shift entails can be found in Annex IV.

The NPC strongly recommends partners to adhere to its HRP strategy illustrated in this document. At the same time, given the strong evidence base of the 2020 Iraq Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) and the clear targets and priorities outlined in the HRP, donors are highly encouraged to ensure that they are/will be funding projects that align with the 2020 NPC HRP Strategy and live up to NPC standards. The NPC remains at the disposal of partners for further assistance and support.

2. Strategic Objectives

For the HRP 2020, the overarching strategic objectives have been set based on the Humanitarian Consequences defined in the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) 2020.

Under these strategic objectives, specific objectives were identified:

a. Safeguard physical and mental well-being of 1.65 million conflict-affected people with acute needs by providing services to meet basic needs.

b. Address critical problems related to living standards by expanding access to basic services for 1.54 million conflict-affected people with acute needs.

c. Support 689,000 conflict-affected people in acute need who remain displaced to move toward economic independence and durable solutions by strengthening their resilience.

d. Respond to key protection needs of affected communities in support of the transition to durable solutions in accordance with all applicable legal and policy frameworks.

Moreover, Moreover, the 2020 response aims at targeting the most vulnerable individuals identified as Acute People in Need in the HNO 2020