National Protection Cluster: 2020 ActivityInfo (AI) Reporting Guide

Humanitarian Response Plan 2020 Strategic Objectives

Strategic Objective 1 (WB- Physical and Mental Wellbeing): Safeguard physical and mental well-being of up to 1.65 million conflictaffected people with acute needs by providing services.

Specific Objectives 1.1: Provide safe and secure living environments and access to livelihoods for 250,000 in-camp IDPs, 351,026 out-of-camp IDPs and 926,170 returnees.

Specific Objective 1.2: Assist 250,000 in-camp IDPs, 351,026 out-of-camp IDPs and 926,170 returnees to meeting basic needs and minimize reliance on negative coping strategies.

Specific Objective 1.3: Ensure equal and inclusive access to services for 250,000 in-camp IDPs, 351,026 out-of-camp IDPs and 926,170 returnees, irrespective of age, gender and disability status.

Strategic Objective 2 (LS – Living standards): Address critical problems related to living standards up to 1.54 million conflict-affected people with acute needs by expanding access to services.

Specific Objectives 2.1: Maintain and expand basic infrastructure for 250,000 in-camp IDPs, 343,467 out-of-camp IDPs and 979,218 returnees to ensure safe and dignified living conditions.

Specific Objectives 2.2: Ensure quality and up to standards WASH, health and education services for 250,000 in-camp IDPs, 343,467 out-of-camp IDPs and 979,218 returnees.

Specific Objectives 2.3: Enable 250,000 in-camp IDPs and 343,467 out-of-camp IDPs and 979,218 returneesto achieve self-reliance and minimize negative coping mechanisms.