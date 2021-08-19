National Guidelines on MHPSS Human Resources Profiles and Capacity Building [EN/AR/KU]

During armed conflicts and other emergencies, people are exposed to significant psycho social stress in ways that interfere with daily life and jeopardize the sense of normalcy. Experiencing and responding to loss, grief, violence, trauma, disruption of family and community structures, among others, can have an immense impact on individuals’ mental health and psychosocial wellbeing. While reactions to hardships may be overcome with time, enhancing people’s resilience, the development of and/ or exacerbation of mental health disorders can also occur.

IOM Iraq, as chair of the Capacity Building and Human Resources Management committee under the National Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) Technical Working Group, has collaborated with working group members and government entities to develop the these National Guidelines on Human Resources Profiles and Capacity Building. The guidelines aim to create a minimum-standards framework for the human resources recruited to lead MHPSS projects in the Iraq, so that field teams can provide the best level of care to individuals and communities in need.

The development of these guidelines was supported by USAID's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA) and the Government of Germany.