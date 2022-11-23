Movement intentions survey IDP Households in Formal Camps - Duhok, Erbil, Al-Sulaymanyiah, Ninewa (July 2022)

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Reported return intentions (twelve months after data collection) were low across governorates. Among all in-camp Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) household (HHs), 98% did not report intentions to return to their Area of Origin (AoO) within twelve months of data collection. Nonetheless, between 58% (IDP HHs in Erbil) and 75% (IDP HHs in Duhok and Al-Sulaymaniyah) of HHs who did not state intentions to return within twelve months reportedly wished to return one day.

Notably, 49% of IDP HHs in Ninewa reported not having reached a decision yet whether to return to their AoO within the twelve months after data collection.

Insecurity, a lack of livelihood options and financial resources, and damaged housing in the AoO were the most commonly reported reasons for IDP HHs not to return to areas of origin. Similarly, IDP HHs reported that improvements in security, livelihoods, and housing would potentially enable returns.

Access to employment in Governorates of Displacement (GoD) was reportedly low. Between 24% (Erbil) and 38% (Duhok) of IDPs over the age of 18 were contributing to household income.