Mosul Support Center for Women and Children in the Old City

In a time of great need and limited support, a lifeline for many war-afflicted families was born in Mosul. We would like to share this story, a story of struggle, hope, and perseverance.

From the day it started its work in June, 2017 up to its most recent monthly report in August 2018, the Mosul Support Center for Women and Children has served over 23,000 war-affected women and children. Its activities ranged from short-term consultations on medical care and psychosocial counselling, to long-term counselling sessions for individuals and groups. Support for children centered on nutritional care and parental advising, infant feeding program, and post-surgical injury care. Psychosocial support for children included individual and group counselling, art therapy, tutoring sessions on reading and writing, and supervised play. Women received counselling, classes on self-care, and livelihood training on sewing and knitting.

Huda was 13 years old when she first visited the centre. A survivor of extreme violence and critically war-afflicted, she received medical, psychosocial, and nutritional support from the centre. In the attached article, we invite you to read about Huda’s journey and that of countless other children of Mosul. We invite you to celebrate their resilience while keeping in mind the burden of unmet needs they continue to carry.

“You came when no one did. You stayed when everyone else left.”

These are the words of 14-year old Huda, 16-year old Dua, and the mother of a little girl called Jumayna, and hundreds of women in Mosul Al Qadima, or Old Mosul. With these words, they thank the doctors, counsellors, and medics who founded the Mosul Support Center for Women and Children.

Huda was 13 years old when she first visited the makeshift counselling centre in the burned-down building of the Mosul General Hospital in Wadi Hajr, West Mosul. She was suffering from surgery complications, mainly from wounds she sustained while fleeing from Daesh. Some prior wounds inflicted by Daesh were also infected. Compounded by severe malnutrition, lack of access to antibiotics, and the hardship of living in a collapsed house with her mother and baby brother, Huda’s chances of survival were low. The Support Center, located in the hospital’s Psychiatry Ward. They assigned a personal counsellor to Huda. The doctors supervised her nutrition and healthcare program. Strategic Edge, a social enterprise based in Erbil and Zurich, donated funded her specialised food needs, medicines, and new clothes.

From the start of the military operations to reclaim the right side of Mosul in early 2017, and up to the present, this psychosocial Support Center for Women and Children is operated by a team of local doctors, teachers, and counsellors who survived the years of Daesh occupation and the fierce battles that followed. In March 2017, as the Iraqi army first marched into the west side of Mosul, reclaiming one district after another, amidst bombardment and heavy fighting, this brave team of volunteers worked at the frontline treating injured civilians and providing psychological first aid to families fleeing the violence. Strategic Edge deployed medics to help them at the frontline and built a mobile Trauma Stabilisation Point (TSP), moving with the frontline of the Iraqi Special Operations Force (ISOF) and the Federal Police as they advanced forward and into the Old City. As the fighting subsided, the TSP transferred to the newly reopened Mosul General Hospital. Amalna, providing medical and psychological services to the hospital’s emergency room, psychiatry department, and paediatric ward. From this effort was born the project known as the Mosul Support Center for Women and Children.

Early this year, the project reached out to SODI, a solidarity organisation in Germany, who then provided additional funds for Huda and other children injured by war. Then the project was adopted by DAD for Human Rights and Civil Society Affairs, a national NGO in Iraq. Another German solidarity organisation, the Friends of Waldorf with offices in Duhok, now continues the support originally started by SODI. Last month, UNICEF formed a partnership with DAD in order to support the GBV component of the project.

Today, Huda is 80% recovered and continues to do well, with occasional relapses. Her doctors closely monitor her condition. Huda is an active member of the community of survivors being served by the Support Center. After her counselling sessions, she stays for a few hours more to help teach art and writing to other children. She and her mother are active in the Center's knitting and sewing classes, and now they make their own clothes. Above all, Huda smiles again. She speaks of hopes, dreams, and plans for the future. She is asking for books to read on a wide range of topics. She wants to see the world.

In an effort to address the rising demand for medical and psychosocial services in Old Mosul, DAD and Amalna organised mobile teams that visit neighbourhoods deep in the old city. Working every morning on a rotational basis, activities are conducted in a different neighborhood each time. This is done for security reasons, but also to make services accessible to as many women and children as possible, especially those who have no means to go outside the old city. Clients of the Centre offer their homes as venues for women’s classes and group counselling. Other clients clear the streets in front of their houses from trash and debris to enable children’s outdoor classes to take place in the shadow of semi-collapsed houses. To ensure safety and security for the participants, the Centre’s staff sought the help of local de-miners to clear the area of remnants of war. They also consult regularly with local government officials regarding the changing security landscape. Community volunteers were trained in basic perimeter security and they watch over the outdoor activities. Through this program in the old city, the sound of children’s laughter and singing can be heard once again in these neighbourhoods. It is a grassroots community effort that demonstrates the will of this city to rebuild, thrive, and grow once more.

Huda’s story is replicated in the lives of many more children who visit the Center. Today, homemade swings creak with the weight of laughing children amidst the destroyed structures that still characterise the old city. People work hand in hand to empower themselves and contribute to the promise of a hopeful future.