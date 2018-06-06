Mosul Al Jadida Area Based Assessment - May 2018

Introduction

In October 2016, Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) and Kurdish Peshmerga Forces began a military offensive to regain control over the city of Mosul and its surroundings from the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), which had controlled these areas since the summer of 2014.

On 24 January 2017, the Government of Iraq (GoI) re-established complete control over the east side of Mosul city.The west, however, proved more difficult to retake, and it was not until 9 July – 10 months after the start of the offensive – that the city was declared fully under GoI control.

As a result of the offensive on the western half of the city, high numbers of individuals were displaced from their homes: the International Organization for Migration (IOM) recorded 695,677 individuals (115,946 families) transiting through Hamam al Alil screening site3 between 3 March and 6 July 2017.

These populations were displaced to a number of camps for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to the east and south of the city, to cities in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI), and to other locations across the country. Those with financial means decided to leave Iraq, many on a permanent basis. As the GoI gradually regained control of rebel held areas, displaced families began moving back to west Mosul, with 497,868 individuals (82,978 families) returning between 1 January 2017 and 30 March 2018.

Many families returned to neighbourhoods scarred by conflict and years of ISIL occupation. As the context in Mosul transitions from an emergency to one of recovery and stabilization, the priority for the government and the humanitarian community has shifted to facilitating the safe and dignified returns of IDPs, and the resumption of key public services that are critical to both restoring public confidence in the ability of the government to meet the core needs of the population, and to ensuring sustainable returns to Mosul city. Based on available sources, REACH Initiative (REACH) found that, while data regarding returns and level of damage within west Mosul was widely known, there was a lack of publicly available, location specific information outlining the availability of services and specific needs in areas of the west.

To address this gap, REACH launched an Area-Based Assessment (ABA) in Mosul al Jadida municipality, which, of west Mosul’s four municipalities, has seen the highest levels of returns since the city came back under GoI control. The assessment was conducted in partnership with the Iraq CCCM Cluster and Returns Working Group (RWG), with the aim of informing planning and prioritization of needs by actors implementing humanitarian and recovery interventions in the municipality. The ABA represents a key product contributing to a global program supported by EU Humanitarian Aid, which targets cities in crisis to inform area-based response and recovery plans, and where possible, provides support to information management and coordination efforts. In focusing assessments at the settlement level, the ABA seeks to provide a tailored and actionable profile of the assessed area, with a focus on demographics, household level needs, and access to public services.

Mosul al Jadida municipality was selected as it was: the area of highest return in west Mosul (167,580 individuals/27,930 families) between 17 February and 30 March); is comprised of several neighbourhoods that were among the first to be retaken by the ISF, thereby sustaining less damage than other areas of the western half of the city; and was one of the first western municipalities that humanitarian organizations were able to access, leading to more established humanitarian programming in the area. This area profile is composed of a methodological summary; an overview of history and context; and assessment findings. In addition, detailed assessment findings are outlined in the Sectoral Factsheets, and individual neighbourhood maps.