More refugees are being vaccinated in Iraq as awareness campaigns move ahead [EN/AR]

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, UNHCR has been working closely with health authorities in Iraq to include refugees in the response plan and the vaccination roll-out. As a result, refugees are able to register for vaccination using their UNHCR registration certificates or government issued residency permits through the online platforms for vaccinations.

Since April 2021, over 6,243 refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Iraq. UNHCR is working with national health authorities in federal Iraq and in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) as well as with other health partners to increase awareness about the importance of vaccinations among refugees, to protect themselves and their loved ones.

In Domiz Refugee Camp, the biggest refugee site in KRI, the Department of Health in Duhok will open a vaccination unit with the support of UNHCR and UNICEF. This step aims to make available vaccinations for all refugees living in Domiz 1 and Domiz 2 camps as well as those living in nearby camps and communities.

At the same time, we have coordinated with KRG health authorities in KRI to train all health staff in refugee camp Primary Health Care Centers on the COVID-19 online registration platform to assist refugees in registration for the vaccine. It is noted that most health workers in and outside of camps were the first to be vaccinated in the first round of vaccinations that was launched in March 2021 all over Iraq.

For more information contact

Firas Al-Khateeb, Spokesperson and Communication Officer

Baghdad, Iraq | +964 780 918 9700 | khateeb@unhcr.org

Shaza Shekfeh, Associate Communication Officer

Erbil, Iraq | +964 770 494 6384 | shekfehs@unhcr.org

Rasheed Hussein Rasheed, Senior Communications Associate

Duhok, Erbil | + 964 750 713 0014 | rasheedr@unhcr.org