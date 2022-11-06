Minutes of Health Cluster Coordination Meeting, 27 October 2022

Participants: CARE, CDCC/MoH, Chaine de l'espoir, Dary, Detox Now, ECHO, Farmamundi, Heevie, IFMSA – Kurdistan, Intersos, IOM, IRCS, Malteser International, MdM – France, Mercy Hands, Norwegian Red Cross, Save The Children, UNHCR, UNICEF, USAID/BHA, VIYAN, WHO, WVI, ZHO.
Agenda (please find presentation here)
- Review of action points
- Health Cluster Transition
- Cholera in Iraq as of October 2022
- COVID-19 Taskforce update
- Program updates: EWARN; Immunization
- Sub-cluster updates: Anbar, Duhok, Kirkuk, Ninewa, Sulaymaniyah
- Working Group updates: Nutrition; Reproductive Health