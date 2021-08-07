Ministry of Youth & Sports, UNFPA celebrate Youth in Iraq [EN/AR]

7 August 2021; Baghdad, Iraq - Ahead of International Youth Day, the Ministry of Youth & Sports and UNFPA organised a bicycle race to celebrate the young people of Iraq, and advocate for their empowerment and engagement in building a peaceful and healthy society.

Cyclists of all ages, young girls and boys from communities, and youth activists joined the race to show their solidarity in supporting youth and their inclusion in the sustainable development of Iraq.

Mr Adnan Darjal, Minister of Youth and Sports, Ms. Evan Faek Jabro, Minister of Migration and Displacement, and Dr Rita Columbia, UNFPA Representative in Iraq, launched the race followed by more than 200 cyclists, girls and boys.

The celebration continued with a performance of a musical band of young people with disabilities and a presentation of handicrafts produced by local women-led organisations.

UNFPA supports young people of Iraq, girls and boys, to have equal opportunities to develop their full potential and contribute to their communities.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact Ms Salwa Moussa, Communications Specialist, smoussa@unfpa.org