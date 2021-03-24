Ministry of Youth and Sports, UNFPA, ILO launch results of Youth Employability Survey: shows increased frustration among youth, need for private sector investments [EN/AR]

Baghdad, Iraq; 24 March 2021 - The Ministry of Youth and Sports launched today the results of youth the employability survey, conducted in collaboration with the Central Statistical Organization (CSO) and support from UNFPA and ILO with funding from the Swedish Government.

Building on the National Adolescents and Youth Survey 2019, the employability survey, sampling the three governorates of Qadisiyah, Muthanna, and Thi Qar, emphasises the challenges young people in Iraq face trying to enter the labour market. Using the data to tailor to young peoples’ needs and aspirations, allows the work towards more youth-centred policies and approaches.

The survey shows youth frustration with the lack of livelihood and employment opportunities, lack of cohesion in offer and demand for employment, lack of women participation in the labour market and lack of private-sector job opportunities.

The event was attended by the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Abdul Rahman Al-Louwizi, the UN Deputy Special Representative and Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Iraq, Ms Irena Vojáčková-Sollorano, ILO Country Representative to Iraq, Dr Maha Kattaa and UNFPA Representative to Iraq, Dr Rita Columbia as well as representatives from line ministries, donors countries, the private sector and civil society.

The launch included presentations of the results and the ways forward, highlighting the need to establish a system that provides a link between education and employment and takes into consideration country-specific job market needs and youth demographics.

Launching the event, Mr Al-Luizi, said: “What we would like to highlight through this study is the reality of youth participation in the labour market in order to monitor their involvement in economic activity and help us identify the required interventions at the policy level to enable them to contribute actively and effectively in the labour market.”

“The work undertaken included focus group discussions for more than 300 young men and women surveyed through qualitative and quantitative analysis to identify the different point of views regarding employability and required support,” he added.

Speaking at the event, Ms Vojáčková-Sollorano emphasised that “If we are to reach the ambitious goals that we have set for future generations, especially SDG 8 on decent work and economic growth, boys and girls need to be part of the discussions at all stages.” She further stated that “In collaboration with young people across Iraq, the Government, especially the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the international community and the civil society can collectively make sure that youth’s voices are heard and that they are an integral part of the discussions about Iraq’s future.”

”Getting a job as a young man or woman is a key entry ticket into society and to earn a living. Likewise, the well-being of a nation’s economy is also closely linked to the degree of employment in society. Today’s workshop brought home to me two important messages. First, that a private sector, separated from the state, brings dynamics into society and create jobs. Second, that equal rights and opportunities between men and women are an integral part of any policy which aims to achieve high employment and thus make full use of a nation’s potential,” said Mr Lars Ronnas, Swedish ambassador to Iraq.

“We need to promote decent work for young men and women, whether through self-employment or wage employment. This includes supporting the development of the private sector to promote more and better quality jobs that encourage young people, including women to enter and remain in the formal labour market. We must also encourage and support young entrepreneurs to set up their own businesses through financial education and inclusion, helping create jobs for themselves and other young people,” said Dr Kattaa.

Dr Columbia also commented on the results saying: “Young people are the main asset and resource for Iraq’s prosperous development. We shouldn’t overlook this wealth. We must put all our efforts into creating opportunities for girls and boys, young women and men to empower them and build their self-esteem and skills to thrive and lead their country forward”.

The UN family in Iraq will continue to work with the Government of Iraq, the international community, the private sector, the civil society to advocate for a comprehensive approach for the development of young people through the creation of opportunities for youth employment, better education, youth-friendly services and building life-skills and social skills.

