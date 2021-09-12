Ministry of Planning, UNFPA conduct workshop on national priorities for population development and policy in Iraq

The National Committee on Population and Development members discussed the current population trends and interventions undertaken by the Ministry of Planning and line ministries to strengthen human capital development in Iraq. They also went over the existing gaps in the national population policy.

Presentations highlighted the thematic areas of the 2014 National Population Policy, progress with its implementation and challenges. The Committee also highlighted key changes that should take place during the revision of the Policy. Discussions also tackled the demographic dividend and the indicators that will help achieve sustainable development.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Planning, Dr Khalid Battal Al-Najim, spoke about the importance of evidence-based policies and reaffirmed the commitment of the Iraqi Government to holding the National Housing & Population Census, calling for a joint effort in revising the population policies: "The population policy should be inclusive. All ministries should collaborate in revising the policy to ensure commitment - including financial, engagement and proper implementation".

Dr Rita Columbia, UNFPA Representative to Iraq, emphasised the need for the revised population policy to increase investments in human capital, focusing on young people and women, facilitate youth and women’s access to financial resources and jobs, and improve conditions for women to be able to work and take care of their families.

The workshop was concluded successfully by presenting a plan of action for revising and updating the national population policy 2014.

Participating at the workshop were director generals from and representatives from the Ministry of Planning, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Women Empowerment Department of Council of Ministers, Ministry of Health & Environment, Ministry of Labor & Social Affairs, Ministry of Displacement & Migration, Ministry of Education, Awkaf representatives, governmental partners and civil society representatives.

