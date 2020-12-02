Ministry of Interior- Kurdistan Regional Government to support refugees and displaced people in camps through partnership with UNHCR

02 Dec 2020-Baghdad, UNHCR and the Ministry of Interior (MOI) of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) signed a partnership agreement today. The agreement will facilitate services for over 94,574 refugees and 102,860 internally displaced persons (IDP) in 35 camps in Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

Under this partnership, JCCC will administer Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM), maintenance of camp infrastructure, and water, sanitation and hygiene services to IDPs and Syrian refugees living in camps in KRI.

“The signing of this agreement symbolizes a long-standing partnership with MoI and JCCC in KRI. It is key to providing services and support to many vulnerable people hosted by the Government of KR, whose lives have been impacted by displacement. The close working relationship between our institutions will also pave the way to seeking durable solutions for refugees and other displaced people in Iraq”, said Philippa Candler Representative UNHCR, Iraq.

‘We are proud of this partnership and greatly value the continued assistance of the UNHCR, this assistance will strengthen our capabilities to not only continue providing basic civic services to the Refugees and IDPs in the camps, but it also will enable our institutions to enhance the services to these very vulnerable people until the conditions are allowing them to return to their place of origin’, said H.E. Rebar Ahmed, KRG’s Minister of Interior.