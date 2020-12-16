Ministry of Health in Kurdistan, UNFPA open the disability-friendly reproductive health facilities in Erbil Governorate [EN/AR]

16 December 2020; Erbil, Kurdistan Region of Iraq - The Ministry of Health of the Kurdistan Regional Government, through the Directorate of Health in Erbil, with UNFPA and in collaboration with the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs opened today the first disability-friendly reproductive health facilities in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

The seven facilities in Erbil Governorate were fit-out with persons with disabilitiesfriendly furniture and equipment. The project funded by the Swedish and Australian Governments and amounting for US$200,000 aims at facilitating access for women and girls with disabilities to quality reproductive health services. The primary health clinics are located in Soran, Khabat, Daratu, Mohammed Bajalan, Binaslawa and Koye districts in Erbil Governorate. UNFPA is also operating a disability-friendly reproductive health facility in Mosul, Nineveh Governorate.

The Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Ms Kwestan Mohammed, said: “We are happy to announce the launch of this important project with the Ministry of Health and UNFPA. This project provides free of charge reproductive health services to 1000 women and girls with disability including pregnant women in seven primary healthcare clinics in Erbil Governorate. We hope to expand this project and reach all cities and districts in the Kurdistan Region to reach as many women and girls with disabilities as possible. I would also like to thank UNFPA and the Ministry of health for this initiative”.

For his part, the Dr Dlovan Fatih stressed on the importance of this joint project with the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs in identifying and taking action to respond to the needs of women and girls with disabilities in selected areas, including referrals to the clinics and hospitals. The Director-General of the Directorate of Health in Erbil hoped for the partnership with UNFPA to continue to reach a larger number of women with disabilities in need of support.

UNFPA Deputy Representative, Mr Himyar Abdulmoghni also spoke on the occasion and said: “Persons with disabilities are often invisible in society, and their rights for health, education and employment are not secured. The disability-friendly reproductive health facilities, that UNFPA is supporting, are a first step towards the inclusion of women and girls with disabilities and the facilitation of access to quality primary health services”. “UNFPA will continue to promote the rights of women and young people with disabilities to enjoy equal opportunities, live a life free of gender-based violence, and enjoy their sexual and reproductive health and rights,” he added.

The disability-friendly reproductive health facilities project is part of the UNFPA WE DECIDE project that promotes the rights of women and young people with disabilities to enjoy equal opportunities, to live a life free of gender-based violence, and to enjoy their sexual and reproductive health and rights.

UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund, delivers a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe, and every young person’s potential is fulfilled. For more information or media inquiries, please contact Ms Salwa Moussa, Communications Specialist, smoussa@unfpa.org