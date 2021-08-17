Ministry of Health and Environment, Ministry of Planning, UNFPA begin the fieldwork for the second Iraq Women Integrated Social and Health Survey (I-WISH II) [EN/KU]

17 August 2021, Baghdad Iraq – The Central Statistical Organization (CSO) at the Ministry of Planning, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Environment and UNFPA, began this week the fieldwork for the second Iraq Women Integrated Social and Health Survey (I-WISH II).

The survey, which covers all governorates in the Central South and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, will offer reliable data on women’s health, roles in society and families, and their economic and political empowerment.

The integrated data will identify the progress made and the gaps in the economic, social, and health situation of women in Iraq in comparison to the results of I-WISH I, conducted in 2011. The survey findings will enable the development of more effective and people-centred policies aimed at the elimination of gender-based violence and fulfilment of girls and women rights in Iraq.

===

UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund, delivers a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe and every young person’s potential is fulfilled

For more information or media inquiries, please contact: Salwa Moussa, Communications Specialist, smoussa@unfpa.org