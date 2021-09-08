Minister of Migration and Displaced and UNDP Iraq Resident Representative sign MoU on community reintegration at Anbar Interfaith Religious Conference

Erbil, 08 September 2021 – The United Nations Development Programme in Iraq (UNDP) and the Iraqi Ministry of Migration and Displaced (MOMD) have today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that strengthens the partnership between the two parties to support the return and reintegration of displaced people in Iraq. The three-year agreement emphasizes cooperation between the parties, including support to programmes and provision of technical advice and knowledge, in line with national plans and policies to support reintegration of the displaced and an enabling environment for stabilization in Iraq.

The agreement was signed at a conference held in Erbil that convened 84 religious leaders from Anbar Governorate under the auspices of the Minister of MOMD, the Council of Ministers Secretariat, and the Governor of Anbar. The two-day conference is the third in a series of conferences held for religious leaders in governorates liberated from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), aiming at creating an interfaith dialogue platform and building the capacities of religious leaders to enhance their role in encouraging community coexistence and advancing the return and reintegration process for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in partnership with local and national authorities.

UNDP Iraq Resident Representative Zena Ali-Ahmad emphasizes, “We are pleased to sign this MoU with the MOMD, a partnership that will strengthen our efforts for the return and reintegration of many displaced and vulnerable Iraqis back to their communities. Our conference today is part of these efforts, supported by the Governments of Denmark and Germany, aiming to bring religious leaders together to encourage solidarity in spreading messages of peace and supporting returns and sustainable reintegration.”

The Minister of Migration and Displaced, Her Excellency Mrs. Ivan Faiek Jabru, states, “This coordination between the federal government represented by MOMD and UNDP has had a positive impact on reinforcing community peace and coexistence. We look forward to continued collaboration on initiatives to prevent extremism and encourage reintegration.”

The Deputy Secretary General of Council of Ministers Secretariat, His Excellency Mr. Jasim Alhalbousi, emphasizes, “Through this strong partnership between UNDP and COMSEC we will we continue our work to promote peace and security within Iraq’s communities.”

The Governor of Anbar, His Excellency Mr. Ali Farhan states, “This meeting presents an important opportunity to hear from Anbar’s religious leaders. Our focus is to use this discussion platform to implement a plan that combats extremist ideas and encourages moderate religious discourse.”

In 2020, UNDP Iraq launched a dedicated five-year Social Cohesion Programme to promote stronger, peaceful, and more cohesive communities in all areas of Iraq.

